Blaze forces closure of waste Padworth recycling centre for rest of today

Hopes of re-opening centre this afternoon are dashed - but 'business as usual tomorrow'

THE Padworth Recycling Centre will be closed for the rest of the day today (Sunday) following a fire.

West Berkshire Council had earlier hoped to be able to re-open the facilith this afternoon but that has now been ruled out.

The district council's manager for waste services, Kofi Adu-Gyamfi said: "We will be open for business as usual tomorrow but we have decided it will not be possible to re-open this afternoon as we had hoped.

"We've told those custmers affected to use the Newbury facility. Alternatively, those with bookings can use them tomorrow if they show up with confirmation of those bookings and we will accommodate them.

"We're still assessing the extent of the damage and it's too soon to say how it might have started."

Mr Adu-Gyamfi added: "We'd like to thank Veolia staff and the fire service for the quick response and we apologise to0 any customers who have been affected."

The fire occured at the waste transfer depot in Aldermaston.

The depot services the nearby recycling centre at Padworth.

