Ross Kemp and Britain's Volunteer Army featuring The Newbury pub on BBC One

Britain's Volunteer Army presented by Ross Kemp celebrates the heroic efforts of some of the country’s 750,000 volunteers during the coronavirus crisis.

The series starts this morning and features The Newbury Pub. Mr Kemp visits the 137 Gin Distillery run by pub owner Pete Lumber to see the work he is doing making hand sanitisers for key workers, instead of his usual award-winning gin.

When Mr Kemp appeared on BBC’s The One Show to promote the documentary they showed a clip of him visiting The Newbury pub and talking to Mr Lumber..



In the clip he explains to Mr Kemp that he will ‘carry on doing this as long as it’s needed’.

Mr Lumber then jokingly goes on to tell the actor – who is helping to bottle the sanitiser – ‘to get a move on’ because he has to fulfil a delivery for the air ambulance.

Mr Lumber tweeted about this morning's programme

ROSS KEMP AND BRITAIN’S VOLUNTEER ARMY

BBC One Monday 18th May at 10am - set record!



He came

He helped

He filmed



Catch Britain's Volunteer Army this morning, Monday, May 18, at 10am on BBC One.