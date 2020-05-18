Newbury murder investigation update

A 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have been released on bail following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury.

Officers were called to an address in Fountain Gardens, Ashridge Court, by South Central Ambulance Service at about 1.50am on Saturday, May 9, following reports that the baby boy was in cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. He has since been formally identified as Colby Lawton, who was born on April 10 this year.

Last Wednesday, a post-mortem examination was carried out and the cause of death is currently unascertained.

The following day, the 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Newbury, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Thames Valley Police today confirmed that they had both been released on bail until June 11.