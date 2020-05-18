Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury murder investigation update

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman released on bail following death of one-month-old baby

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

police

A 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have been released on bail following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury.

Officers were called to an address in Fountain Gardens, Ashridge Court, by South Central Ambulance Service at about 1.50am on Saturday, May 9, following reports that the baby boy was in cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. He has since been formally identified as Colby Lawton, who was born on April 10 this year.

Last Wednesday, a post-mortem examination was carried out and the cause of death is currently unascertained.

The following day, the 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Newbury, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Thames Valley Police today confirmed that they had both been released on bail until June 11.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Murder investigation launched after death of one month old baby in Newbury

Appeal for information as boy is robbed

police

The Shows Must Go On! Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS premieres this weekend

The Shows Must Go On!

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33