Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases as of May 18

Coronavirus

THE latest Government statistics show three more cases of Covid-19 infection in West Berkshire during a 24-hour period, bringing the total now to 359.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 246,406, with the daily tally at 2,684.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK currently stands at 34,796, with the daily toll at 160.

