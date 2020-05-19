Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to May 16

The number of people from West Berkshire who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 118.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that 60 people have died with coronavirus in care homes, 52 in hospitals, five at home and one death recorded as elsewhere.

This is an increase of 12 registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, down from 14 the week before.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 8, but were registered up to the week ending May 16.

There were six deaths with Covid-19 in care homes, four in hospitals and one elsewhere – not at home, hospital, care home or other communal establishment – in the week ending May 8.

In the previous week ending May 1, nine people died in care homes, five in hospitals and one at home.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.