Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Latest number of Covid-19 recorded deaths registered to May 16

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 93.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 69 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 19 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

This is an increase of seven registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, down from a rise of 10 the week before.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 8, but were registered up to the week ending May 16.

There were three deaths with Covid-19 in hospitals and three in care homes in the week ending May 8.

In the previous week ending May 1, six people died in hospitals, five in care homes, and one at home.

The first three coronavirus deaths in the borough, all in hospital, were reported in the week ending March 20 – three days before the lockdown began.