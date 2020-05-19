Reading Magistrates' Court: Padworth man charged with attempted robbery in Newbury

A MAN has been sent to the Crown Court in custody on a charge of attempted robbery in Newbury.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 15, was Alexander Blackadder, who lives at the Flexistay Hotel in Bath Road, Padworth.

He is charged with attempting to rob Stuart Coventry of unspecified items at the Two Saints Hostel in Newtown Road, Newbury, on Sunday, March 29.

The 48-year-old was told that the charge was so serious that it could only be dealt with by a judge and, in the event of a not guilty plea, by a jury, sitting at a Crown Court.

Mr Blackadder had also been charged with breaking bail conditions between Sunday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 12, namely, not to contact Stuart Coventry, Amy Johnson or Kevin Fidler, whether directly or indirectly, and not to enter Newbury.

However this charge was withdrawn.

Magistrates formally declined further jurisdiction and adjourned the matter until a date can be arranged for a hearing at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Blackadder was meanwhile remanded in custody.