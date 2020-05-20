West Berkshire riding stables prepare to reopen for private one-to-one lessons

Children are climbing back in the saddle as the easing of lockdown restrictions mean that riding centres can now reopen.

The British Horse Society has confirmed all schools, facility centres and livery yards in England may now open their gates again while observing Government guidelines regarding social distancing.

The change means many youngsters who enjoyed horse riding as a hobby may be able to resume lessons they had to give up when lockdown first came into force at the end of March because of the coronavirus outbreak, while the announcement is being welcomed by many parents keen for their offspring to safely restart some extra-curricular activities as a break from isolating indoors.

A relaxation of restrictions also means riders and horse owners can now meet and exercise in groups of two – with one person from a household meeting one other person from another household as per the latest guidelines announced by Boris Johnson earlier this month which also apply to those taking exercise, walking, riding, playing some sports or meeting one friend.

The new guidance does not yet apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Island.

Riding schools and coaches can only run one-to-one lessons so families keen to give bored youngsters something to enjoy must do so only with private lessons at their stables for the time being.

Group lessons are not yet possible under the latest regulations so riders can only be welcomed back one at a time.

On its website the BHS explains: "To align with the latest Government guidelines you may only exercise in groups of no more than two unless you are exclusively with members of your household, riding schools and freelance coaches are advised to provide lessons or coaching to individuals only."