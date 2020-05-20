West Berkshire set for a scorcher
Wed, 20 May 2020
West Berkshire and North Hampshire residents will continue to bask in sunshine today, in what could be the hottest day of the year.
Temperatures are set to hit as high as 24 degrees at around 4pm, according to the Met Office.
High pressure shifting to the east has meant southerly winds drawing warmth from Spain, leading to the mini heatwave.
Many parts of Southern England are expected to be hotter than the Mediterranean.
