Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire set for a scorcher

Weather forecasters predict hottest day of the year so far

West Berkshire set for a scorcher

West Berkshire and North Hampshire residents will continue to bask in sunshine today, in what could be the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures are set to hit as high as 24 degrees at around 4pm, according to the Met Office.

High pressure shifting to the east has meant southerly winds drawing warmth from Spain, leading to the mini heatwave.

Many parts of Southern England are expected to be hotter than the Mediterranean.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal for information as boy is robbed

police

Newbury murder investigation update

Newbury murder investigation update

Spaceship incoming: International Space Station visible over UK

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33