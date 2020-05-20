Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus: Traffic update for West Berkshire Council recycling centres

Review after centres re-opened last week

Traffic management measures for West Berkshire's recycling centres have been updated by West Berkshire Council.

Council household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) in Newbury and Padworth re-opened last Thursday after being closed because of the coronavirus lockdown. 

A booking system has been put in place to cope with demand, along with traffic management schemes. 

A temporary 30mph speed limit has been put in place for the Newtown Road site, affecting the A339 north and south bound between Pinchington Lane and the B4640 (Swan Roundabout).  

A northbound lane closure was installed last week near the recycling centre to slow and control traffic entering the site.

The nearside northbound lane has been designated to traffic queuing for the recycling centre only. All other traffic should use the offside lane.

Following a review, the council has said that traffic is "coping better with this new addition" and both the 30mph speed limit and lane closure will remain in place until further notice. 

Traffic management for the HWRC in Padworth included closing Padworth Lane between the A4 and School Road. The closure did not affect residents, recycling centre operational vehicles and those with a pre-booked appointment.

A temporary 30mph speed limit was also put in place on the A4 Bath Road between the A340 and Beenham Hill.

Following a review of the measures and demand for the centre, the council has said that traffic is "coping very well at this site and traffic volumes are less than expected, mainly due to the effective implementation of a booking system for recycling centre customers."

As a result, the road closure on Padworth Lane and the 30mph speed limit on the A4 will be removed today (Wednesday, May 20).

The council said that all traffic for the centre should approach from the A4 wherever possible and bookings will now be checked at the access to the HWRC. 

Both facilities will continue to be monitored and the council said that further changes "may be implemented with very little or no notice if and when necessary".

Bookings are still necessary to visit both sites and trailers are not permitted at either site.

