Newbury Pride unleashes rap video collaboration

Local LGBT+ organisation Newbury Pride has teamed up with a group of British creatives to produce a special version of Lady Leshurr’s Quarantine Speech.

MOBO Award-winning rapper Lady Leshurr dropped the track earlier in the lockdown period.

It aims to inspire hope – and raise awareness – in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, urging people to “wash them hands”.

The original music video has been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube.

Now, Newbury Pride has put together its own interpretation.

This video was directed by Emmie Barker and edited by Shaun Daubney.

It features friends of the organisation miming Lady Leshurr’s lyrics.

Among those starring are Miss Drag UK finalist Arina Fox, Aura Jay and Paris Grande.

Lady Leshurr's single can be purchased from Ditto Music.