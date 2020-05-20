Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 20)

Statistics steady in district over last 24 hours

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Coronavirus: What we know

THE latest Government statistics have revealed that no more cases of Covid-19 infection have been recorded in West Berkshire during the last 24-hour period, keeping the total to date at 361.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 248,293, with the daily tally at 2,472.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 35,704, with the daily toll at 363.

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden led today's Government briefing and said 177,216 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours - the biggest daily total so far and a significant increase on yesterday’s figure of just below 100,000.

