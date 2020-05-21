Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Vote Newbury! Town in FA Cup of Flags quarter final today

Newbury vs Penkhull in Flag Institute contest

John Herring

John Herring

Raising the Newbury flag to the top of the poll on Twitter

NEWBURY’S flag has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Flag Institute’s #FACupOfFlags on Twitter.

The Flag Institute has been running an online competition to identify the UK Flag Registry’s top flags and the next round of voting is today (Thursday).

Newbury is in the final eight after beating Wadhurst on Sunday, with nearly 75 per cent of the votes.

Posting on Twitter after Sunday’s victory, West Berkshire councillor Steve Masters said: “We won yesterday so time to regroup, rest up and go again on Thursday. We can do this. #Newbury.”

Newbury is up against Penkhull, Staffordshire, in today’s quarter-final knock-out round.

To register your vote on Twitter, visit @FlagInstitute and send Newbury into the semi-finals.

