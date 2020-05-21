Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: mobile testing site returns to Thatcham today

Tests must be booked online

A coronavirus mobile testing site will be running from the Henwick Worthy Sports Ground in Thatcham today (Thursday).

An appointment must be arranged on the national booking website first as tests are not available on a ‘drop-in’ basis.

You can also book a test at a different site via the national website: https://self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/ 

Guidance on eligibility and who can book a test can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested 

