Latest West Berkshire coronavirus figures (May 21)

Statistics show increase over last 24 hour period

THE latest Government statistics have revealed an increase of four Covid-19 cases in West Berkshire during the last 24-hour period, with the total number of people who have been infected in the district now at 365.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 250,908, with the daily tally at 2,615.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 36,042, with the daily toll at 338.

