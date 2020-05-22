Tadley restaurant's gesture to thank NHS staff battling coronavirus crisis

A TADLEY restaurant organised for 600 meals to be sent to NHS workers at Basingstoke and North Hampshire hospital on Monday.

Dilip Ali, Ahmed Ali and Mohammed Ali, from New Standard Tandoori, wanted to show their gratitude for everything the frontline workers are doing.

They say that’s enough to feed the entire facility’s staff and hope the gesture shows just how grateful they are.

“We’re doing it out of love,” said Dilip. “I’ve got friends and family who work for the NHS, so this is our way of giving something back.

“We feel it’s more than important to say we truly appreciate you, and we are forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made and continue to make.

“This experience has shown us all just how admirable some people can be.

“You are all in our thoughts as we continue to salute you.”