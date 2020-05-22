Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man convicted of domestic violence attack

A MAN has been convicted of assaulting a woman in an instance of domestic violence.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 20, was Russell James Card of Fir Tree Lane, Newbury.

The 49-year-old, who was legally represented at the hearing, admitted assaulting Roslyn Heather by beating her in Newbury on Monday, February 24.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Card was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.