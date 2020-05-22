Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man convicted of domestic violence attack

Court orders pre-sentence reports on an 'all options' basis

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A MAN has been convicted of assaulting a woman in an instance of domestic violence.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 20, was Russell James Card of Fir Tree Lane, Newbury.

The 49-year-old, who was legally represented at the hearing, admitted assaulting Roslyn Heather by beating her in Newbury on Monday, February 24.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Card was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Newbury murder investigation update

Newbury murder investigation update

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Fire breaks out at Snelsmore Common

Fire breaks out at Snelsmore Common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33