Chris Tarrant hosting charity quizzes supporting Thatcham-based charities 

Wanted to be quizzed by former Who Wants to be a Millionaire presenter Chris Tarrant?

Well you're in luck as he'll be asking the audience of charity quizzes in aid of two Thatcham-based good causes.

Mr Tarrant, who lives in Bucklebury, is a patron of Swings & Smiles, a charity which provides disabled children and their families support and a place to play together. (Mr Tarrant is pictured with charity founder Sian Cook)

The quiz will be streamed live at 8pm tonight (Friday, May 22) at : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNjHcOkCGnM

The quiz is free to play but the charity said that donations to its Covid-19 response appeal would be welcomed.

For more information about the appeal and to donate visit www.swingsandsmiles.co.uk/Appeal/covid-19-response-appeal

Mr Tarrant will also be presenting a virtual quiz night for Thatcham-based mental health charity the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust (CWMT).

The quiz will be broadcast on YouTube on Tuesday, June 2 at 7.30pm.

Mr Tarrant follows Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong, TV presenter Mark Durden-Smith and broadcaster and author Clare Balding, who have also hosted virtual quizzes for the charity recently.

To take part in the quiz, players just need a pen and paper.

A CWMT supporter, Mr Tarrant said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust. Mental health is such an important issue particularly during such a challenging time.”

CEO of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust Clare Stafford said: “We’re so grateful to Chris for lending his infamous presenting skills to this fun event. During these uncertain times taking time out is so important. Our lighthearted virtual quizzes are a great way to do that.”

Players can donate to CWMT if they would like on the Trust’s Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/campaign/cwmtvirtualquiz