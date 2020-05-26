Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Donnington Grove Golf Club's cash boost for Newbury Cancer Care

"A big thank you to all the members who joined in with the activities throughout the year"

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Golf club's cancer charity boost

MEMBERS of Donnington Grove Golf Club have raised £9,771.54 for Newbury Cancer Care.

This is the second year running that the club has chosen to support the charity.

Club men’s captain Rob Carvill, ladies’ captain Anne-Marie Gane, pictured right, and seniors captain Ian Gaskell organised a variety of raffles and events throughout the year on major competition days when the clubhouse was full of enthusiastic golfers.

However, the club’s main fundraising event was October’s Captain’s Charity Day, which raised an impressive £5,088, thanks to members sponsoring all 18 holes, a Beat the Pro competition, cake stall, bottle raffle and auction.

The club is again supporting Newbury Cancer Care this year, although creating fundraising events during the coronavirus outbreak is proving challenging.

Acting chairman and founder of Newbury Cancer Care, Dr Paul Millard, said: “They hope to raise funds which will be used for improvements to the Rainbow Rooms and additional therapies in the Rosemary Centre at the West Berkshire Community Hospital. 

“A big thank you to all the members who joined in with the activities throughout the year and demonstrated, yet again, that Donnington Grove is a supportive and community minded club.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats tonight - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4 over the UK

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33