Donnington Grove Golf Club's cash boost for Newbury Cancer Care

MEMBERS of Donnington Grove Golf Club have raised £9,771.54 for Newbury Cancer Care.

This is the second year running that the club has chosen to support the charity.

Club men’s captain Rob Carvill, ladies’ captain Anne-Marie Gane, pictured right, and seniors captain Ian Gaskell organised a variety of raffles and events throughout the year on major competition days when the clubhouse was full of enthusiastic golfers.

However, the club’s main fundraising event was October’s Captain’s Charity Day, which raised an impressive £5,088, thanks to members sponsoring all 18 holes, a Beat the Pro competition, cake stall, bottle raffle and auction.

The club is again supporting Newbury Cancer Care this year, although creating fundraising events during the coronavirus outbreak is proving challenging.

Acting chairman and founder of Newbury Cancer Care, Dr Paul Millard, said: “They hope to raise funds which will be used for improvements to the Rainbow Rooms and additional therapies in the Rosemary Centre at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

“A big thank you to all the members who joined in with the activities throughout the year and demonstrated, yet again, that Donnington Grove is a supportive and community minded club.”