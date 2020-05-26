Wasing Estate all set for a Taste of Medicine Festival

LICENSING officials have given the go-ahead for a festival to be held on the Wasing Estate near Aldermaston.

The five-day festival, scheduled for August 27 to August 31, is billed as a “gathering to inspire authentic connection and regeneration for people and planet”, featuring Amazonian tribal elders, meditation, music and ceremony.

The council’s licensing sub committee had been due to rule on the application in February and an environmental health officer’s report then expressed fears over “live and recorded music... for nearly 80 hours over five days”.

In a reference to the Glade Festival events previously held at the site, it added: “Events with live music (electronic dance music — similar to the music proposed for this event) have occurred previously in this location, notably in 2006 and 2008 [resulting] in a huge number of complaints.

“The playing of live and recorded music within this area will give rise to noise nuisance at residential properties.

“The bass music would be audible at some distance.

“There is therefore the likelihood of public nuisance and environmental health object to this premises licence application.”

That meeting was postponed for further discussions, but festival organiser Jenna Ansell said this week: “After positive and reasonable discussion with the licensing officers and emergency services, we are delighted that we have been given a licence by West Berkshire [Council].

“We are now excited to be planning the 2020 event but, like everyone we are, of course, hugely sensitive to the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

“We hope that by August [the event] will be given the all-clear to go ahead.

“We are watching carefully to see what unfolds in the coming months, and hold the safety and health of our patrons and team of paramount importance in all our decision-making.”

Wasing Estate owner Joshua Dugdale said: “We’re grateful that there were no objections to the Medicine event, which gives a wonderful foundation to build sound relations with our local community into the future.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the licensing authorities for their helpful attitude towards enabling this wonderful event, whether it will take place this year or next.”

The licence reportedly allows an attendance of up to 5,000, although organisers say they expect to admit only 2,000 to attend.

West Berkshire Council has confirmed that a licence has been granted, but has not provided details of any conditions.

For more information, or to buy tickets, go to https://medicinefestival.com/