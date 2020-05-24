West Berkshire's Muslim community reflect on a very different kind of Ramadan

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan is usually a time of mass gatherings, communal prayers and breaking fast with friends and loved ones, but with families in lockdown and social distancing guidelines in place, West Berkshire’s Muslim community have had to adapt to a very different kind of Ramadan this year.

Ramadan marks when the Holy Qu’ran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammed and many Muslims observe it by fasting for 30 days, which means only eating and drinking before sunrise and after sunset.

This year, it began in the UK on April 23 and ends on Saturday.

However, for Muslims Ramadan isn’t just about fasting, it is also about increasing their spiritual and religious connection and abstaining from negative behaviours such as anger, greed and selfishness.

Ramadan is the month where Muslims strive to be the best version of themselves in devotion and building inner strength and resilience.

Additionally, it is about charity and community – the time when Muslims give generously to those who are vulnerable and unfortunate in society.

We asked our local Muslim community about the challenges of Ramadan in lockdown and how different it has been.

Ahmad Bhatti

“DURING this global pandemic and imposed restrictions, this Ramadan may seem disheartening at a superficial level due to absence of usual communal gatherings of traveh prayers and iftar dinners.

“However, it offers us an ideal opportunity to embrace it with a focus on developing a deep connection with God through self-reflection, self-discovery, and self-development.

“There is no better time than this to practise the religion with simplicity in food and count all the blessings.”

Umar Butt

“RAMADAN last year involved heading to the local mosque in the evening for daily evening prayers (known as Taraweeh prayers – in which is the recitation and completion of the Qu’ran).

“It would also be where we would have community gatherings where we would invite friends and family to come and open their fast together.

“To mark the end of Ramadan is the Eid ul Fitr, which is an occasion of celebration, joy and happiness, where all family and friends get together and exchange Eid gifts and have food together.

“The biggest thing I will miss this year is the Tarawee prayers as this is quite a spiritual experience and you get strength from being around others.

“My kids, too, are really missing this element as they would meet their friends there too and it would encourage them in participating in the Tarawee prayers.

“I will also miss the human and community interaction and the opening of fasts and the meeting of new people through these events.

“What is nice this year is that the lockdown has brought us as a family together even more and we are using this as an opportunity to do more reading and learning about our faith than we would normally due (as we are not pre-occupied with lots of other things – school tuition classes, travel to and from work etc).

“The challenge of being in lockdown is to try to keep busy and remain in a routine as the days are long and it’s important to keep yourself occupied to not have to think about any hunger strikes. So far it hasn’t been too bad.

“I am still working and the children are also in a school ‘working from home’ routine which is helping.

“In fact, I have more time to sleep in the morning as I do not need to get up so early, which is a real plus compared to last year.

“The hardest thing this year will be not being able to spend Eid together with family, especially grandparents, as this is a day to celebrate with loved ones and reflect on the sacrifices that we made during the month of Ramadan – so it just will not be the same as we can’t physically see them.

“I have signed up to apps such as Zoom and House Party and although we have traditionally communicated with family through messages (WhatsApp), we are definitely using video calling as a means to getting that human interaction and it has in fact brought our wider family closer together.”

Mazher Qazi

“IN normal times, my family reduce TV viewing and other unnecessary activities and spend time towards reading the Qu’ran, revising our understanding of what it means to be a Muslim; focusing on the five daily prayers and doing our best to attend the additional prayers held every night at the mosque, usually where the Holy Qu’ran is recited in full over the month of Ramadan.

“When we break the day’s fast, we try to meet up with others (neighbours, family friends) and it’s an informal gathering at our houses or at the mosque, with emphasis upon friendships.

“We will have a few items to eat (as the stomach shrinks during the month and you really can’t eat much), pray and then socialise for 60 minutes before leaving the friend’s house.

“Some of us will go to the mosque for the evening prayers, while others read them at home.

“After the evening prayers, some of us leave the mosque and head straight for a burger place – nothing wrong with that – but it does mean that we usually only drink water or have some yoghurt when we begin the following day’s fasting.

“Muslims are supposed to calculate three per cent of their net income and donate it to charity annually – so we use Ramadan as a reminder of undertaking this.

“So – 2020. As a family, we’re working from home, so we’re seeing a lot more of one another, although my daughter is with her husband’s family.

“We miss her a lot and we would have been meeting up with them at least every week to break the day’s fast together. But I am mindful of those who are alone, at home, so my wife and I have been telephoning people, just to have a chat.

“We’re making much greater use of video meetings (Google Meet; Microsoft Meeting; Zoom; WhatsApp video calls), not just for work-related issues, but for staying in touch with friends and family.

“So – we have adapted and used what we have around us to stay in touch. This is the first time where I have performed the extra prayers at night, at home. I’ve had to learn how to do this as I always took it for granted that it was an activity provided by the mosque/community centre.

“As a family we take regular breaks to kick a ball around in the garden or play table tennis on the kitchen table.

“We’ve also bought some bikes, so we usually take a bike ride around 5pm to 6pm for an hour. It gets us out of the house and also takes the mind away from thinking about food.

“We’re certainly missing the social aspect of Ramadan – and while we still break fast (the three of us in the house), we miss not having family and friends over.

“We have family who are dealing with patients suffering from the coronavirus and our thoughts are with them all the time, for they are putting themselves in harm’s way, daily.

“The isolation is a small price to pay to reduce the chances of its spreading.”

Kareem Sharawi

“WHAT we really miss during the lockdown is visiting the mosque to perform our five daily prayers. This applies to all months, including Ramadan.

“There are two aspects of Ramadan; religious and cultural.

“From a religious perspective the lockdown incurs no impact – we continue to fast, pray our five obligatory prayers – in addition to increasing in voluntary prayers performed at night called Qeyam, as well as reading the Qu’ran.

“The change because of lockdown is mostly with the cultural side, where we miss community Iftar events – when we break our fast together, and also performing the aforementioned Qeyam prayer in congregation behind an Imam where the recitation of Qu’ran is read out loud in a sweet voice during the prayer, something which increases in the spiritual status of us as Muslims. I still refer to this as cultural since Qeyam can be performed at home.”

Mr Sharawi’s three children have also spoken of how they are adapting. Seven-year-old Sunna said: “A normal Ramadan is full of parties at night, but now it feels quite empty and no one around us, just our family, but the good thing is that I can fast as much as I can as there is no school to go to and do even more arts and craft for Ramadan than before.

“Our favourite Ramadan song is Ramadan Moon by Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens). But we find it hardest to pray on our own instead of praying all together in the mosque.”

Her five-year-old sister Jenna said: “We usually watch Ramadan cartoons, listen to Ramadan songs and do Qu’ran and pray and do good deeds. Now we call family and friends and wish them a Blessed Ramadan.

Their four-year-old brother Elias added: “Now we can’t see our friends, but we call our friends and eat the dinner with our family instead of going early to bed. I do also siyam fasting.”

Waheeda Soomro

“FOR me, it will be a more sombre Ramadan, a period of quiet self-reflection, focusing on my own spiritual journey.

“We will continue to give to charity, making donations to feed the poor and vulnerable.

“We will continue to connect with our loved ones through social media and video calls.

“We will be grateful for the gift of life every day as we keep our family, friends and community safe.”

Leigh

“I NORMALLY have to combine fasting while still going into office to work, which with a long commute is especially challenging at this time of year – long days.

“However, I’m actually finding it easier this year being in lockdown and working from home.

“However, I do miss not being able to come together for group/community events – such as iftars (breaking of day’s fast) and Taraweh (night) prayers.”

His daughter Yasmin, 14

“DURING the month of Ramadan, I try to finish reciting the whole Qu’ran, and every day I fast and pray Taraweh (night prayer). Also I try to increase my connection with Allah through reflection, dua (supplications) and giving thanks for what I have.

“This year, I think fasting has actually been easier because I don’t have to go to school and do things like PE, which obviously makes you thirsty and tired.

“Also, because I can switch my timetable around, I’m finding it easier to read more Qu’ran, which is great because Qu’ran is one of the main focuses of Ramadan.

“I think the thing that’s been hardest this year is being disconnected from the community – we can’t go to Taraweh or community iftars at the masjid, and when Eid comes we won’t be able to celebrate with others or go to the Eid prayer.

“I use social media like Discord and Google Hangouts to chat to my friends, it helps us to stay in touch so the lockdown isn’t completely isolating.”