Bank holiday weather forecast for West Berkshire

The Met Office is predicting mixed weather for Newbury over the bank holiday weekend, with Monday being the sunniest.

It says tomorrow (Saturday) will have sunny intervals with light showers from late morning. It will get sunnier as the afternoon goes on, with a top temperature of 17ºC.

Sunday will be cloudy for most of the day, with a top temperature of 20ºC.

Monday is predicted to be sunny all day, with a top temperature of 21ºC.