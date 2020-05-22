Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Bank holiday weather forecast for West Berkshire

Met Office predicting a mixed bag

The Met Office is predicting mixed weather for Newbury over the bank holiday weekend, with Monday being the sunniest.

It says tomorrow (Saturday) will have sunny intervals with light showers from late morning. It will get sunnier as the afternoon goes on, with a top temperature of 17ºC.

Sunday will be cloudy for most of the day, with a top temperature of 20ºC.

Monday is predicted to be sunny all day, with a top temperature of 21ºC.

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Newbury murder investigation update

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Fire breaks out at Snelsmore Common

