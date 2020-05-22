Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 22)
Fri, 22 May 2020
THE latest Government statistics have revealed an increase of three Covid-19 cases in West Berkshire during the last 24-hour period, with the total number of people who have been infected in the district now at 368.
The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 254,195, with the daily tally at 3,287.
The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 36,393, with the daily toll at 351.
Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake
Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News