Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 22)

Government statistics show small increase

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Coronavirus

THE latest Government statistics have revealed an increase of three Covid-19 cases in West Berkshire during the last 24-hour period, with the total number of people who have been infected in the district now at 368.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 254,195, with the daily tally at 3,287.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 36,393, with the daily toll at 351.

