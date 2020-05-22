Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

POLICE are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Tadley.

Samuel Hunter, 29, was last seen just before 1.30pm today (May 22) in Birch Road.

Since then he has not been in contact with his family or friends, which is very out of character for him.

He is described as being 6ft tall, white, of a slim build and has recently cut off his curly hair, so has a different style to that shown in the photograph.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and olive green Nike tracksuit bottom.

Police are urging people to keep an eye out for him this evening and let them know if you think you’ve seen someone matching his description since 3pm.

If you can help, call 101, quoting the reference number 44200182138.