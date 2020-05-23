Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

A man who went missing in Tadley yesterday has been found safe and well.

Hampshire Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal to help locate Samuel Hunter.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Thames Valley Police constable ate 7 canteen breakfasts without paying for them

Thames Valley Police officer would have been sacked for not paying for seven cooked breakfasts

8 care settings in West Berkshire have experienced coronavirus outbreaks

Council tax set to rise by four per cent from April

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33