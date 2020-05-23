Car set alight in suspected arson attack in Mortimer

A car was set alight in a suspected arson attack in Mortimer in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Firefighters from Mortimer and Tadley both attended the scene, with the latter tweeting a photo of the burnt out vehicle.

In the same tweet, it said the "quick actions of fire crews meant there was not too much damage to the house" that the car was parked outside.

On Tadley Fire Station's Facebook page, it says: "At 02:05am this morning were called to a car fire in Mortimer West End with another fire engine from Mortimer Fire Station.

"The fire was extinguished with 2x BA and 2x Hose reel Jets.

"It was stopped before it managed to enter the house and there were no casualties.

"We believe this fire was deliberately set and the incident is being investigated as arson. We cannot stress enough the seriousness of this incident and we urge anybody with any information, however small, to contact Hampshire Constabulary by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting reference number 44200183029."