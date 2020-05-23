Fire crews called out to 50 hay bales alight in Curridge

West Berkshire latest coronavirus figures (May 23)
Sat, 23 May 2020
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Curridge this afternoon (Saturday).
Fifty hay bales caught alight and crews have been working together to extinguish the fire.
Newbury Fire Station tweeted the picture above shortly after 4pm this afternoon (Saturday).
it is not yet clear what started the fire.
More details to follow.
