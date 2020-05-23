Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fire crews called out to 50 hay bales alight in Curridge

Firefighters worked together to tackle the blaze

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

50 hay bales alight in Curridge

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Curridge this afternoon (Saturday).

Fifty hay bales caught alight and crews have been working together to extinguish the fire.

Newbury Fire Station tweeted the picture above shortly after 4pm this afternoon (Saturday).

it is not yet clear what started the fire.

More details to follow.

