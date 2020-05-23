Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire latest coronavirus figures (May 23)

Slight increase recorded for third consecutive day

THE latest Government statistics have revealed an increase of three Covid-19 cases in West Berkshire during the last 24-hour period, with the total number of people who have been infected in the district now at 371.

It is the third successive day that cases have risen by three or more.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 257,154, with the daily tally at 2,959.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 36,675, with the daily toll at 282.

