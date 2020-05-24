Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 24)

Government stats released today

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Coronavirus

THE latest Government statistics have revealed an increase of one Covid-19 case in West Berkshire during the last 24-hour period, with the total number of people who have been infected in the district now at 372.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 259,559, with the daily tally at 2,409.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 36,793, with the daily toll at 118.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats tonight - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4 over the UK

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33