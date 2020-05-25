Newbury MP Laura Farris 'fully understands' criticism of Dominic Cummings

NEWBURY MP Laura Farris says she "fully understands" the criticism of Dominic Cummings - but said whether he should stay or go was a matter for the Prime Minister.

There have been calls for Boris Johnson's chief adviser to resign or be sacked over suggestions he broke lockdown rules by driving 260 miles to his parents' house in Durham for childcare support while his wife was displaying coronavirus symptoms.

The Government's advice at the time was for anyone displaying symptoms to stay home.

However, Mr Cummings insists he acted legally and responsibly - and yesterday he was publicly backed by the Prime Minister.

But today there are reports that Mr Johnson is under pressure by some Tory backbenchers to sack him.

Speaking to NewburyToday, Mrs Farris said: "I don't know Dominic Cummings at all. I've never met him, but I absolutely understand the level of criticism being levelled at him.

"I do have some sympathy for his situation, but I have to say I also think about the way my constituents have understood the message from the Government and stayed at home and made sacrifices and he didn't.

"My inbox has been full of people telling me about the personal sacrifices they have made and I accept the criticism of Dominic as fair.

"I have been in touch with Number 10 and made them aware the strength of feeling in West Berkshire."

When asked whether he should be sacked, Mrs Farris said: "If I was pushed I'm not sure he should go, but he's a Number 10 appointment so I think that has to be a decision for the Prime Minister to make."