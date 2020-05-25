Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire latest coronavirus figures (May 25)

Government stats show small increase in last 24 hour period

Coronavirus: What we know

THE latest Government statistics have revealed an increase of two Covid-19 cases in West Berkshire during the last 24-hour period, with the total number of people who have been infected in the district now at 374.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 261,184, with the daily tally at 1,625.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 36,914, with the daily toll at 121.

