Firefighters called to blaze in Cold Ash

Crews spend four hours dealing with incident

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Cold Ash fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling a fire in Cold Ash this morning (Tuesday).

Crews from Newbury and Hungerford were called to a shed and garage that had caught fire in Hermitage Road at 4.49am.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters remained on scene damping down and checking for hotspots, and where at the scene for about four hours.

