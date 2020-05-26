Firefighters called to blaze in Cold Ash
Tue, 26 May 2020
Firefighters spent four hours tackling a fire in Cold Ash this morning (Tuesday).
Crews from Newbury and Hungerford were called to a shed and garage that had caught fire in Hermitage Road at 4.49am.
After extinguishing the flames, firefighters remained on scene damping down and checking for hotspots, and where at the scene for about four hours.
04.45am - bells down JY04P1, JY04P2 and @HungerfordFS attend a shed fire well alight spread to a garage in Cold Ash. Crews at the incident for 4 hours pic.twitter.com/fuxxyVvILF— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) May 26, 2020
