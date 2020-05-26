Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to May 23

The number of people from West Berkshire who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate now stands at 122.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that 62 people have died with coronavirus in care homes, 53 in hospitals, six at home and one death recorded as elsewhere.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 15, but were registered up to the week ending May 23.

Two people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus in care homes, one person died in hospital and one person died at home during this period.

The current number of recorded coronavirus deaths is an increase of four on the 118 registered last week, those registered up to May 15. However, this is a decrease on the 12 recorded last week.

In the previous week there were six deaths in care homes, four in hospitals, and one recorded as elsewhere – not at home, hospital, care home or other communal establishment.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.