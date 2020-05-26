Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Latest number of Covid-19 recorded deaths registered to May 23

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 99.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 72 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 21 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

This is an increase of six registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, down from seven the week before.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 15, but were registered up to the week ending May 23.

Two people from the borough died with Covid-19 in hospitals, which were registered up until May 23.

The first three coronavirus deaths in the borough, all in hospital, were reported in the week ending March 20 – three days before the lockdown began.