Residents urged to complete coronavirus survey

RESIDENTS are being urged to complete a survey which features a number of questions about how their circumstances have changed as a result of the coronavirus.

West Berkshire Council has launched the survey, which is available now until 9am on Monday, June 8, to gain an insight into the impact of Covid-19 on the district.

It also invites residents to give their thoughts on the council’s response to the current situation as well as the implications for the local recovery.

Responses will be analysed as West Berkshire Council develops a local Recovery Strategy with partners in the coming months.

The council intends to repeat the survey at regular intervals in the next year to ensure that any changes to public feeling are considered.

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty said: “We’re really pleased to be launching this survey, which is a key part of engaging with our residents and involving them in our decision-making process.

“The current situation is having an impact on all of us and we are keen to find out more about local people are feeling at this time.

“Doing so will ensure that the specific needs of local people inform the district’s recovery efforts.

“We would urge all of those who live in West Berkshire to fill in the survey to help shape our future work.”

For more, and to complete the survey, visit https://info.westberks.gov.uk/residentsurvey-covid19