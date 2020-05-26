Dog missing from Hampstead Norreys
Tue, 26 May 2020
A female Patterdale Terrier has been reported missing from Hampstead Norreys.
Kes disappeared on May 21.
She ran off while on a walk in Bothampstead.
She has black fur and is described as being very timid.
Owner Bradley Hall has been searching for Kes for four days.
He describes her disappearance as being very "out of character."
Mr Hall said: "Somebody thought they saw her on Saturday morning by Curridge Riding School and then a sighting on Saturday afternoon at the top of Fisher's Lane.
"From there, the clues run a bit dry.
"I believe she’s in the Cold Ash area of Slanting Hill and Fence Wood."
A print-out missing poster can be found here.
Anybody who believes they have information relevant to the disappearance should contact 07780530804
