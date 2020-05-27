Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man's suspended sentence for defying court order

Defendant showed 'wilful and persistent' failure to comply

A MAN has been given a suspended prison sentence for defying a court order to stay away from a Newbury home.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 21, was 41-year-old Nathan Kirk of St Mary’s Road in Newbury.

He admitted remaining in or entering 37, Home Straight in Newbury on Thursday, April 30, in contravention of a closure notice issued by Reading magistrates earlier on that day.

Mr Kirk, who was legally represented at the hearing, also admitted breaching a community order imposed for a previous offence of remaining on the property in contravention of an earlier notice.

Magistrates imposed an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Mr Kirk was told a custodial sentence was necessary because of his “wilful and persistent failure” to comply with the requirements of a community order.

