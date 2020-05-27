Thames Valley Police officer based at Newbury dismissed for gross misconduct

A police officer based at Newbury has been dismissed from Thames Valley Police for failing to mention an incident on a vetting form.

Detective sergeant Susan Brown was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour following a four-day misconduct hearing.

Mrs Brown had left a shop in Bicester Village with an item and police being called. No action was taken against Mrs Brown, who paid for the item before leaving Bicester Village, at the time of the incident in October 2016

However, she failed to provide details of the police contact when completing a vetting form for another role with Thames Valley Police in April last year.

As a result, Mrs Brown faced a public misconduct hearing to determine whether she had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, and, duties and responsibilities.

The hearing, held by video conference, concluded that Mrs Brown had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The hearing found the allegations of integrity, orders and instructions and duties and responsibilities were proven, and that failing to disclose details of the police contact on her vetting form amounted to gross misconduct.

The allegation of discreditable conduct was not proven.

Mrs Brown was dismissed without notice on Tuesday, May 26.