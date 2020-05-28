Coronavirus West Berkshire: rough sleepers moved into hotels during pandemic

MORE than 50 people either rough sleeping or threatened with homelessness in West Berkshire have been placed into hotel accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic.

A taskforce is now facing the challenge of mitigating “a mass exodus” back on to the streets.

The Government advised councils to move rough sleepers off the streets to protect them from Covid-19, but also to help prevent the virus spreading.

Speaking in a virtual meeting last week, West Berkshire Council head of housing Gary Lugg said that a taskforce had been set up within the Homeless Strategy Group (HSG) to help rough sleepers with self-isolation.

Mr Lugg, who chairs the group, said that the number of rough sleepers in the district had been reduced from around 28 to 10 before the pandemic.

He said that all bar one had been moved into hotel accommodation in the first week, with the one exception following later, before moving to Reading.

“So we did, for a period of time, have zero rough sleepers in West Berkshire, which in my 20 years is the first time we have ever achieved that,” Mr Lugg said.

But more people needed to be housed through other circumstances, such as the council’s hostel Two Saints, which had taken the number up to 55.

Mr Lugg said: “Two Saints were struggling because they had a number of individuals who shared rooms who had underlying health concerns.

“So to achieve isolation, we had to remove a number of people from the hostel and put them in hotel accommodation too.

“About 10 people were put through that process.”

Two Saints then closed to further referrals, meaning that the route of processing homeless people was closed off.

Mr Lugg said that the council had then been contacted by people who had been living at home or in shared accommodation who had become homeless.

They were also put into hotel accommodation, along with people who had been released from prison with nowhere else to go.

“We would normally help the find permanent accommodation, but because that route was closed to us those individuals were moved into hotel accommodation,” Mr Lugg said.

“So we found ourselves with 55 individuals living in hotel accommodation, the bulk of whom are still there at the moment.”

He said the council and HSG was now working on a recovery plan to transition the 55 people into more permanent accommodation.

This would also include working on personal housing plans and assistance in looking for employment.

Mr Lugg said one person who had been rough sleeping and put into a hotel had been offered a job and that there was an opportunity for change.

He said: “The challenge for us is to secure a real positive legacy to this dreadful Covid virus.

“There’s a real potential here for zero rough sleepers going forward and I think that’s the goal we set ourselves and are striving to achieve.”

The work of the voluntary sector and charities such as the Foodbank, Loose Ends and Newbury Soup Kitchen was praised by Mr Lugg and Steve Masters (Green, Speen).

Mr Masters said: “The response has been phenomenal... what plans are coming together to stop there being a mass exodus on to the streets?

“How do you mitigate that tidal wave back to the streets?”

Mr Lugg replied: “It’s going to be a real challenge for us.

“The good news is we are committing extra resources to individuals that in are in hotel accommodation.

“We are working on plans trying to secure the hotel accommodation in the medium term to allow us time to prepare for that transition, hopefully to more permanent accommodation.”

He added that other options included working with the private housing sector to try and secure housing.

Mr Lugg said that the council had been dealing with between 20 and 30 approaches from rough sleepers and those at risk of homelessness during the pandemic.

He said: “We are still getting the same number of approaches we had pre-Covid, about 20 to 30 approaches a month.

“The numbers are about the same, we’re just treating them very differently now, online and telephone working to secure people in existing properties rather than being evicted.”

In March, the Government banned landlords from evicting residents for 90 days, which Mr Lugg said had “helped hugely with the face-to-face contact we would normally have with families being made homeless and turning up to the council saying help”.

He said: “We were able to work with individuals and families being threatened with homelessness and landlords and try to resolve some of those issues without them being evicted.

“That has been very helpful in some respects.”