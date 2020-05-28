Reading Magistrates' Court: Calcot man remanded in custody on danger driving charge

A MAN has been remanded in custody while awaiting trial on a dangerous driving charge.

Appearing by video link at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 21, was Joseph Daniel Waters.

The 24-year-old was charged with driving a Toyota Yarris dangerously in Reading on Wednesday, May 6.

Mr Davies, who lives at Royal Avenue, Calcot, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny the charge.

He was remanded in custody until a trial date can be fixed.