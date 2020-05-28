Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, a nurse has hit out at the “selfish” people who are choosing to ignore social distancing rules.

Also in this week's paper, there are faint hopes that Newbury’s vacant Faraday Road football ground could be saved from demolition.

Meanwhile, a licence has been granted for music and parties next door to a psychiatric hospital. 

In Hungerford, planners agreed – ‘with a heavy heart’ – to refuse a development which might have protected the River Lambourn from sewage phosphates

In Thatcham, speed limit changes and a road closure could be brought in to help with social distancing. 

In Hampshire, plans to build 14 new houses in Baughurst have been met with objections by residents.

On the village page, a support group is battling to help the village through the lockdown, with residents coming together to raise funds and awareness.

