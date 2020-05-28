Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Midgham fire

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire at a hotel this morning (Thursday).

Firefighters were called to a car fire in the car park of the West Grange Hotel in Coxs Lane, Midgham, at 2.44am.

The fire started in one vehicle and spread to another, damaging both cars, but no one was hurt. Fire crews from Newbury were at the scene for around 55 minutes tackling the blaze.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said that a 33-year-old woman of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of arson. She remains in police custody at this time.

Anybody who witnessed the incident should call 101, quoting crime reference number 43200157143.