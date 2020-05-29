English Heritage introduces £2 parking charge at Donnington Castle

ENGLISH Heritage has introduced a parking charge of £2 at Donnington Castle, to go towards upkeep of the site.

A sign in the car park reads: 'All the money raised from parking will help us to care for Donnington Castle and keep the story of England alive for future generations.'

This is the first time charges have been applied to the car park, which is payable by texting your car registration to the number provided.

The £2 charge does not apply to English Heritage members with a valid car sticker on display – they can park for free.

The car park is open from 7am to 7pm daily.