Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

English Heritage introduces £2 parking charge at Donnington Castle

Fee to 'keep the story of England alive for future generations'

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

English Heritage introduce £2 parking charge at Donnington Castle

ENGLISH Heritage has introduced a parking charge of £2 at Donnington Castle, to go towards upkeep of the site.

A sign in the car park reads: 'All the money raised from parking will help us to care for Donnington Castle and keep the story of England alive for future generations.' 

100%

This is the first time charges have been applied to the car park, which is payable by texting your car registration to the number provided.

The £2 charge does not apply to English Heritage members with a valid car sticker on display – they can park for free.

The car park is open from 7am to 7pm daily.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyLad

    29/05/2020 - 12:39

    Countdown until someone blames the "greedy" WBC.....3.....2.....1......?

    Reply

Astronauts joining International Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 to make history as 2 astronauts to be launched from Kennedy Space Centre to join International Space Station crew and Crew Dragon spacecraft could be visible over the UK shortly after

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats tonight - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4 over the UK

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33