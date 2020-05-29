Newbury crew tackle garden waste fire in the early hours

Honesty re-opens for takeaway from next week
Fri, 29 May 2020
NEWBURY Fire Station had another busy night with a callout to an early morning fire.
Red Watch were sent to sent to "a large pile of garden waste, a garden waste bin & part of an out building alight".
With the warm weather set to continue and the greater risk to fire, people are being asked to be ever more vigilant about storing garden waste.
They tweeted this post
Early morning shout for Red Watch this morning. JY04P1 & JY04P2 were both sent to a large pile of garden waste, a garden waste bin & part of an out building alight. Please be mindful of where you store garden waste, especially in this dry weather!! pic.twitter.com/7OUmVnbPAS— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) May 29, 2020
