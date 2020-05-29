Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury crew tackle garden waste fire in the early hours

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

NEWBURY Fire Station had another busy night with a callout to an early morning fire.

Red Watch were sent to sent to "a large pile of garden waste, a garden waste bin & part of an out building alight".

With the warm weather set to continue and the greater risk to fire, people are being asked to be ever more vigilant about storing garden waste.

