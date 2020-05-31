A4 between Newbury and Thatcham to close for series of road repairs

A SERIES of closures are planned on the A4 throughout June and July for resurfacing works.

West Berkshire Council contractor Volker Highways will be working between Newbury’s B&Q roundabout and the Tull Way roundabout in Thatcham, as well as a section of Lower Way and Hambridge Road from the A4 south of Two Rivers Way.

The A4 will be closed westbound between the Tull Way roundabout and the Hambridge Road junction from Monday until Friday next week.

Hambridge Road will be open but only accessible to eastbound traffic.

Lower Way will be closed from the A4 to property 259, with access coming via Pound Lane.

Access to Southdown Road will be to eastbound traffic only.

The A4 will then close westbound between the Tull Way roundabout and the B&Q roundabout from Monday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 10.

Hambridge Road will be open, but there will be no access for westbound traffic.

Lower Way will also be closed from the A4 to property 259, with access via Pound Lane.

Access to Dorneywood Way, Newbury Manor Hotel and the road leading to Ham Mill will be open to traffic travelling eastbound.

Then from Monday, June 11, until June 18, excluding the weekend, the A4 will close eastbound between the B&Q roundabout and the Tull Way roundabout.

Hambridge Road will be open but not open for eastbound traffic and access to the community hospital will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

Lower Way will be closed from the A4 hospital side, with access via Pound Lane or from the A4 westbound.

Exiting on to the A4 from Lower Way will be open.

Access to Southdown Road, Dorneywood Way, Newbury Manor Hotel and the road leading to Ham Mill will be open for westbound traffic.

The same closure will be in place between June 19 and June 24, excluding the weekend, except that access to Dorneywood Way will be via Gaywood Drive.

The works will be carried out between 9.30am and 11.30pm.

A schedule of ight closures between 7pm and 5am will then come into force.

The A4 will be closed westbound between the Tull Way and B&Q roundabout on June 25.

Hambridge Road will be closed from the A4 to the racecourse roundabout.

Access to Two Rivers Way will be via Hambridge Road from the racecourse roundabout end.

The inside westbound lane of the A4 from Lower Way to the Hambridge Road junction will be closed overnight between June 26 and 30, excluding the weekend.

Traffic can still travel westbound on the A4 but with reduced lanes.

Hambridge Road will be closed from the A4 to the racecourse roundabout.

Access to Two Rivers Way will be via Hambridge Road, racecourse roundabout end.

Lane closures will then be in place on Hambridge Road overnight on July 1 in order to lay new permanent road markings.

Lane closures eastbound and westbound along the A4 between Tull Way and the Hambridge Road junction will follow on July 2 and 3.

On July 6 and 7, lane closures along the A4 between the Hambridge Road junction & the B&Q roundabout will be in place east and westbound will be in place overnight.