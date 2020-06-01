Butcher's 'ghost town' warning over Newbury town centre traffic ban

A NEWBURY butcher has criticised West Berkshire Council’s decision to temporarily ban all traffic from the town centre.

Sam Vine, from Griffins Butchers on Bridge Street, said that he had concerns over what impact the move might have on the family-run business, which has served the Newbury community for more than 50 years.

He said: “When we have a delivery, usually the driver is able to park on the bridge right outside and we get on board to give them a hand unloading, as it’s really heavy.

“Sometimes you are talking 600 to 700 kilos of meat.

“If they can’t access the building, the nearest place they might be able to park is around the back of Mr Moo Juice, which would mean we’d have to lug all that meat across the road by hand.”

He added: “We haven’t heard anything from the council yet and the closure is due next week, so that’s a bit of a concern.

“As soon as they close Northbrook Street it is going to close off the town.

“In my view closing it off at a time the high street has been so badly hit is going to make businesses struggle even more.

“What the town centre businesses need now, more than ever, is help – otherwise Newbury will become a ghost town.”