Honesty Group re-opens for takeaway from next week in Hungerford,  Inkpen, Kingsclere,  Saddleback Farm Shop, The Base, Greenham, and Overton

Honesty will be opening most of its coffee shops, Saddleback Farm Shop and Honesty Inkpen from next week for takeaway.

All of the coffee shops except Bucklebury Farm, Honesty Houghton Lodge and Honesty at Herongate Club will re-open on Tuesday, June 2, serving refreshments, freshly-baked bread, pastries, cakes and light lunch options to takeaway.

The coffee shops (Honesty Hungerford, Honesty Kingsclere, Honesty Overton and Honesty at the Base) will be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 8am to 3pm.

Honesty Inkpen remains a general store and from Wednesday, June 3, will be offering takeaway refreshments, freshly-baked bread, pastries and cake and a new hot food takeaway menu, Thursday to Sunday.

To place your hot food order, call (01488) 668325 or email crownandgarter@honestygroup.co.uk where you will be assigned a time slot for collection.

Saddleback Farm Shop will re-open to the public on Tuesday, June 2, and will also be serving refreshments, freshly-baked bread, pastries, cakes and deli favourites to takeaway.

It will have a new layout seeing the shop extended to allow for social distancing and a one-way shopping system. There will be a maximum of four customers allowed in store at any one time.

The shop's trading hours will be Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm.

In addition, there will be a book and collect service via email, a delivery service for those self-isolating via email and a click and collect service via the online shop.

Strict social distancing and hygiene measures, assessed by a qualified Covid-19 risk assessor, have been put in place at all sites to ensure both customers and staff are safe.

Honesty hopes to re-open for both dine-in and takeaway from July 4, with physical distancing measures in place, subject to Government advice.

Honesty owner Romilla Arber, says: “It has been the most challenging time we’ve had at Honesty Group.

"We are hugely grateful to the community for their continued support whilst we adapted the business to try and serve them better during this unsettling and uncertain time.

"We were proud to be able to support the vulnerable and elderly, by quickly converting Honesty Inkpen into a convenience store for the community and arranging a contactless doorstep delivery service.

"Saddleback Farm Shop also converted into a delivery service for the community.

"We were glad to bring some light relief to some dark days with our VE Day celebration boxes.

"Adapting the business from what we normally do was rewarding and we’ve come away brimming with ideas for the future.

"However, being closed for so long has put a huge financial strain on the business so we’re ecstatic to be looking forward and re-opening stronger than ever.

"Supporting local businesses at a time like this has never been more important.

"We hope our loyal customers will feel safe in the knowledge that we will put the strictest measures in place to protect them.

"We truly can’t wait to see them again.”