Downe House donates £1.5K to Kennet & Avon Canal

Downe House Eco-Committee has won a £1,500 donation for the Kennet & Avon Canal Trust following a sustainability event.

The Cold Ash independent school’s committee took part in Horizon Scanning Day in March, alongside two other schools, hosted by the British Standards Institute, which asked them to present on ecological issues they had identified as being of particular concern.

At the end of the day the institute made a contribution to a charity of Downe House’s choice.

Pupils selected the trust, which maintains the Kennet and Avon Canal.

Downe House marketing and communications manager Sue Lister said: "Downe House already has links with the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust, particularly during our Upper Fourth volunteering days, when the trust have kindly allowed our students to volunteer with them at their sites.

"We are delighted to be able to offer this donation to the trust and we know it will be of huge value to this local charity that is close to our hearts."

Canal trustee and treasurer Chris Bolt said: "Thank you so much for thinking of the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust to receive this donation.

"As you can imagine, our income has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with our Crofton site closed and all our boat trips suspended.

"We are therefore very pleased to accept this donation."