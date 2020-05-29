Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of May 29

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

THE number of coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains unchanged since Wednesday, staying at 377.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 271,222, while the daily number is 2,095.

Meanwhile the total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 38,161.

The daily toll is now 324.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Astronauts joining International Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 to make history as 2 astronauts to be launched from Kennedy Space Centre to join International Space Station crew and Crew Dragon spacecraft could be visible over the UK shortly after

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats tonight - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4 over the UK

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33