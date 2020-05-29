Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of May 29
Fri, 29 May 2020
THE number of coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains unchanged since Wednesday, staying at 377.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 271,222, while the daily number is 2,095.
Meanwhile the total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 38,161.
The daily toll is now 324.
