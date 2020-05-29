Hunt for Newbury gun thug as shot Filly recovers

SHOT cat Filly has survived an operation to remove an airgun pellet after he was injured during the recent bank holiday.

But now owners fear a thug is targetting household pets following reports of similar incidents in and around Newbury.

Ten-year-old Filly underwent an operation to remove the projectile from his stomach and his owner Paula Searl, of Monks Lane, Newbury, said: “The pellet had hit his ribs, breaking one of them which passed through the top of his stomach and into his liver.

“I’d like to thank Shaun at Donnington Grove Vets for saving his life.”

Filly was kept at the vets for two nights but is now eating again and is recovering at home, with no sign of infection in the wound.

But Mrs Searl revealed she had learned of other reported incidents.

Of one in particular, she said: “Just two weeks ago a cat was shot in Newbury but on that occasion suffered only a minor wound.

“I’ve urged the owner to report that to the police, who have said they will be making door-to-door enquiries and looking for any CCTV footage.”

It is not known whether there is any connection to the near-fatal airgun shooting of a swan behind the bowling alley in Lower Way, Thatcham, on April 21.

In that instance the bird was shot in the head, but managed to survive.

If you have any information regarding any of the above incidents, contact police via the non emergency 101 number.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.